COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Within the last two days, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office has received its first positive tests for COVID-19 for three staff members and one inmate in the Collin County Detention Facility.
The Sheriff’s Office and County Health immediately implemented precautions and are currently testing additional staff to assess the situation. The detention facility is caring for the inmate in an isolated infirmary cell.
In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said it’s working with Wellpath, Collin County’s contract medical provider for the jail, to try to increase the monitoring of the health of the inmate population, including randomly testing inmates.
Currently, the detention facility screens all new incoming inmates, including testing where indicated, and it monitors inmates for symptoms and checks temperatures in the housing areas several times a day.
The Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to follow CDC and County Health guidance on these issues, including sanitation and hygiene in the detention facility, use of personal protective equipment, remote work where feasible and effective, testing, and return-to-work standards.
In all, there have been 89,108 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Texas, with an estimated 28,036 of those cases active and an estimated 59,089 recoveries. Nearly 2,000 people have died in the state as a result of the virus.