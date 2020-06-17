CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crowley Police have identified two men wanted for the murder of a teenager on May 29.
Police said Quinton “Q” Hicks, 21, and Donell “D’Lo” Lewie, 30, should be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached.
Officers responded to a call shortly before midnight on Friday, May 29, regarding a shooting near the intersection of FM 1187 and FM 731.
Police said an argument took place at a nearby business that led to people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire after leaving.
A 17-year-old was shot and killed.
Anyone with information on either of the suspects can contact Crowley Police Department Dispatch at (817) 297-2276, Option 1 or Det. J. White at (817) 297-2276 Ext. 6303 or email jwhite@ci.crowley.tx.us.
You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS (8477).