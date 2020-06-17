CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crowley Police have identified two men wanted for the murder of a teenager on May 29.

Police said Quinton “Q” Hicks, 21, and Donell “D’Lo” Lewie, 30,  should be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached.

Quinton “Q” Hicks and Donell “D’Lo” Lewie (Crowley PD)

Officers responded to a call shortly before midnight on Friday, May 29, regarding a shooting near the intersection of FM 1187 and FM 731.

Police said an argument took place at a nearby business that led to people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire after leaving.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed.

Anyone with information on either of the suspects can contact Crowley Police Department Dispatch at (817) 297-2276, Option 1 or Det. J. White at (817) 297-2276 Ext. 6303 or email jwhite@ci.crowley.tx.us.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS (8477).

 

