DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County hit the 400s for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On Wednesday, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 413 additional positive cases, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 15,256.

There were also nine new deaths reported, bringing that total to 302 deaths.

Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement:

Today is our highest number ever for new positive COVID-I9 cases as we break 400 in Dallas County for the first time. Additionally. we have nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one death still under investigation by the Medical Examiner of a 12 year old that may be COVID-I9 related.

Of more concern is the 40% increase we’ve seen in hospitalizations in Dallas County over the last two weeks. If these percentage increases continue, many more people will get sick and die in the coming weeks. I’m pleased the Governor changed his mind and will allow reasonable local rules to require businesses to enforce masking and social distancing.

Once enacted in Dallas County and in other local jurisdictions, thIs will save countless lives. In the meantime, it’s up to all of us to focus on what is safe for ourselves, our family, and our community.

We now know from the recent medical articles reporting on studies on masking, that the single most important thing we can do to protect ourselves from COVID-I9 is universal masking.

Please don’t wait for rules or for other people to remind you: wear a mask when around people outside your home, use good hand hygiene. and when soap and water is not available, take hand sanitizer, maintain six foot distancing wherever possible. strongly consider not going to places where six food distancing is not possible and avoid crowds whenever possible.

It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. We’ll do our part, please do yours. Together we can keep our community safe and rebuild the nation’s strongest local economy.”

5 SMU Student-Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus, None Have Symptoms

The additional 9 deaths being reported include:

– A Dallas man in his 40s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Duncanville woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Mesquite man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Mesquite man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Lancaster man in his 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Grand Prairie man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She died in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

More than 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from nine separate childcare facilities in Dallas County over the past week, with additional reports of associated illnesses in family members of affected children.

Prior to this past week, only one daycare facility had been reported with any cases in the previous two months.

Increasing outbreaks of cases are being reported from multiple large social gatherings since the beginning of June.

The recent death of a 12 year old is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office as a COVID-19 associated death.