DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas said Wednesday, it will make an announcement by mid to late July concerning the status of the 2020 Fair.
With health and safety as the top priority, the management team and the board of directors have been discussing all potential scenarios since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fair said in a news release.
The Fair has been exploring ways to host the 2020 Fair safely for everyone – fairgoers, staff, vendors and residents of South Dallas.
“Every day more businesses begin to open, and more information is coming from experts on how businesses can operate and keep customers safe. Over the coming weeks, we will see what that means for large events. Discussions surrounding the 2020 State Fair of Texas and what that may or may not look like continue on a daily basis,” the news release said.
If the Fair does happen, it will look different in an effort to ensure safety.
That could mean limited daily attendance, pre-purchased tickets by day, health screenings at gates and other health safety precautions throughout the grounds, social distancing measures throughout the grounds and diversifying entertainment and attractions, including modifying date and time specific events to more free-flowing events.
If the Fair is granted approval to open it will implement all preventive measures recommended by the CDC and other relevant health and government agencies.
The 2020 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to run from September 25 through October 18 in Fair Park.