DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police reported a spike in heroin overdose cases on Wednesday.

The police department said officers have administered Narcan on three separate occasions during a six-day span.

• On June 11, officers arrived on scene as witnesses were conducting CPR on an unresponsive person who had overdosed. Officers administered a dose of Narcan and were able to render the individual conscious.

• On June 11, officers responded to a second, unrelated overdose call. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious person who had overdosed. Officers administered Narcan and performed CPR, and they were able to render the individual conscious.

• On June 16, officers responded to an overdose call. Officers discovered an unconscious person who had overdosed. Officers – including one who had administered Narcan on June 11 – administered Narcan and performed CPR, and they were able to render the individual conscious.

Due to the short time frame, Denton Police say they are concerned the heroin in these cases may have been laced or an otherwise “bad batch.”

Laced or not, heroin is never safe, and there are several local resources available to help people struggling with addiction.

Winning the Fight

If someone in your home is struggling with heroin addiction and you do not have Narcan in the home, Winning the Fight will provide free Narcan to you if you simply call them and ask for it (no questions asked). Additionally, this nonprofit can offer help in the forms of therapy, education, and treatment. 972-467-7704, wtf-winningthefight.org

Solutions of North Texas

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, Solutions of North Texas strives to help families fight addiction, and to find the right care for each client. They can also connect you with local Addicts Anonymous meetings. 940-898-6202, sontx.org

Anyone with information relating to the above overdoses can call the Denton Police Department Tip Line at 940-349-8477.