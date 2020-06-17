FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD is giving parents the option of having their children take part in either in-person or online classes this upcoming school year, the district said Wednesday.
During the last few months of the 2019-2020 school year, all classes throughout Texas shifted to online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As that school year came to an end, many were left wondering how August would look for classrooms as the pandemic continues and as the state reopens its businesses.
Fort Worth ISD said it decided to offer both in-person and online options for its students and parents for the 2020-2021 school year.
“In May, we asked all stakeholders for their feedback,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “Their thoughtful responses informed our decision to provide quality options for every student and family and their particular needs.”
According to the district, the decision-making for parents starts July 1, when online enrollment begins.
The district said the online portion will look different than in the spring due to all teachers working from their schools.
“All Fort Worth ISD teachers will report to work at a school,” Scribner said. “Whether they are teaching in-person or online — or both — they will do so from a classroom setting and engage over the course of a usual school day.”
In-person classrooms will follow “strict guidelines” when it comes to health and safety of the students and staff, the district said.
The school year for Fort Worth ISD begins August 17.