TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department issued a statement Monday condemning Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an “absolutely inaccurate” report about its handling of recent racial injustice protests.

The police force said Carlson was reckless and contributed to “an environment of confusion and bitterness.”

The department posted a response on its Facebook page to a Carlson segment from May 31, which alleged that Police Chief Ed Kraus had “dropped all charges” against dozens of rioters who were arrested for looting and vandalism. Carlson featured it in a segment about Republican-controlled cities that he said were “bowing” to Black Lives Matter.

The police department said Carlson was undermining the truth.

“This information is absolutely inaccurate and is not consistent with the actual facts,” it said in its statement. “The only charges dropped were minor misdemeanors which did not involve property or personal crimes.”

