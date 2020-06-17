KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Keller are searching for a 59-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife at a home Tuesday evening.
Police said Teresa Anne Salyer, 58, was fatally shot in the 500 block of Manchester Court. Her ex-husband, Mark Bowen Stanush, is the suspect in her death, according to police.
Stanush was last seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with the license plate MSJ3207. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
We could use your help finding Mark Bowen Stanush pic.twitter.com/GSoNS20DAE
— Keller Police Dept (@KellerPolice) June 17, 2020
Police said anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Keller police at 817.743.4536.
Police believe Stanush may still be armed and that he shouldn’t be approached by the public.