DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Taiwanese government is set to donate 30,000 masks to the City of Dallas on Thursday.
Peter C.Y. Chen, the departing Director General of the Taipei Economic Cultural Organization in Houston, will be in Dallas to say farewell before his next post and to make a ceremonial presentation of 30,000 donated to the City of Dallas.
Mayor Eric Johnson has requested that the city provide 20,000 masks to Parkland Memorial Hospital and 10,000 masks to local homeless shelters.
On Wednesday Dallas County surpassed 15,000 COVID-19 cases and 300 COVID-19-related deaths.
The county set a single-day new case record with 413 reported.