5 SMU Student-Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus, None Have Symptoms Five student-athletes at SMU have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Wednesday. All five were asymptomatic. Katie Johnston reports.

Texas County Orders Use Of Face Masks, Businesses Could Face Fines For Not ComplyingOfficials in a major Texas county on Wednesday ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn't possible and warned that businesses could face fines of up to $1,000 for failing to comply with county health policies in the next five days. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago