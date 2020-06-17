CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Board of Regents, Dallas, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, DFW News, Eric Johnson, Lawyer, Mayor Eric Johnson, Pepperdine, Pepperdine University, Texas House of Representatives

MALIBU, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Pepperdine University has added two new members to its Board of Regents and one of them is the leader of the 3rd largest city in Texas.

New regent Eric Johnson — the mayor of Dallas — will help shape policy and guide the direction of the University.

Johnson was elected mayor in June 2019, but has been a practicing lawyer in Dallas for more than 15 years. While a member of the Texas House of Representatives he served on nearly 20 prominent legislative committees and as chair of the Dallas Area Legislative Delegation.

(credit: dallascityhall.com)

Johnson holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard University, a graduate degree from Princeton University, and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

The other regent named to the board is Pepperdine Caruso School of Law graduate Virginia F. Milstead, a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flom in Los Angeles.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply