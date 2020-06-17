MALIBU, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Pepperdine University has added two new members to its Board of Regents and one of them is the leader of the 3rd largest city in Texas.
New regent Eric Johnson — the mayor of Dallas — will help shape policy and guide the direction of the University.
Johnson was elected mayor in June 2019, but has been a practicing lawyer in Dallas for more than 15 years. While a member of the Texas House of Representatives he served on nearly 20 prominent legislative committees and as chair of the Dallas Area Legislative Delegation.
Johnson holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard University, a graduate degree from Princeton University, and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
The other regent named to the board is Pepperdine Caruso School of Law graduate Virginia F. Milstead, a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flom in Los Angeles.
