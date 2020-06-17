DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Galleria Dallas plans to be open during its regular hours today after abruptly closing when shots were fired Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday morning the gunman is still on the loose.

According to Dallas police, two young men go into an argument in the food court around 6:45 p.m. — just before closing. Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

“They were observed in a physical disturbance,” explained Dallas Senior Corporal Melinda Gutierrez. “The disturbance escalated in which the suspect shot the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The suspect is currently at large at this time.”

As soon as the sound of gunshots were heard calls to Dallas 911 began pouring in. Police blocked off several nearby streets and the mall was evacuated.

Blake and Madison Stanley were at the mall with a young child when the shooting happened and told CBS 11 News they came close to being hurt. “We saw him shoot into one of the food court areas… or like one of the restaurants,” Madison said. Her husband Blake interjected, “If we would have been two feet over he would have shot us.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, was able to walk out of the mall to the ambulance. So far, there has been no update on that person’s condition.

Like many shopping malls across North Texas, Galleria Dallas is currently operating under modified hours because of the coronavirus pandemic. On weekdays the mall is open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.