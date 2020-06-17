CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Five student-athletes at SMU have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Wednesday.

All five were asymptomatic.

SMU Athletics said as part of its Healthy Return Plan, it tested the 75 student-athletes across multiple sports who voluntarily returned to campus this week for off-season workouts.

The five who tested positive will remain in isolation for two weeks.

The isolated student-athletes will be monitored via daily Tele-Health appointments and they will receive contactless meal deliveries.

Any classes will be taken online, the university said in a news release.

Contact tracing has taken place.

Those who had contact with those who tested positive will quarantine and also be monitored via daily Tele-Health appointments and take classes online.

