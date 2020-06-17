SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake police are looking for a man who witnesses say exposed himself to a group of teenage girls at the area HomeGoods store.
The indecent exposure call came in around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
Witnesses told police that the suspect, a Hispanic man in his 30s with a beard followed the girls around. He wasn’t carrying a basket or pushing a shopping cart either. Witnesses said his sole focus was the teenagers. When the man, who was wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles t-shirt ended up on an aisle with the girls and several adult women, he allegedly exposed himself.
The women told police they yelled at him and he took off out the front doors.
If you recognize this suspect, please contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@cityofsouthlake.com or call her at 817-748-8915.