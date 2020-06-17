NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Retail giant Target is raising its minimum wage for workers from $13 to $15 an hour next month.
It was during mostly nationwide stay at home orders when the company temporarily increased pay for retail and distribution workers by $2 an hour – that pay boost will end on July 4.
The new permanent pay rate will take effect July 5. The increased wage applies to some 275,000 part-time and full-time workers at Target stores, distribution centers and headquarters.
“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell.
The company is also offering a one-time $200 bonus for certain frontline store and distribution center workers who continued clocking in during the coronavirus pandemic. That money will be paid at the end of July.
Online sales jumped more than 275% as Target stores stayed open during the pandemic.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour and it hasn’t gone up in more than 10 years.