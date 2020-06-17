DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Vice President Mike Pence is headed to North Texas later this month. He will be a guest speaker at the Celebrate Freedom event at First Baptist Church Dallas.
In a statement Senior Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress said, “I am excited to welcome my friend, Vice President Mike Pence, to our church. The Vice President has been a champion of religious liberty in our country and around the world.”
The Celebrate Freedom Sunday event will beheld at the 14,000-member church on June 28.
In addition to the message from the Vice President, the event will feature worship, a salute to the Armed Forces, and fireworks.