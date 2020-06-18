Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old died early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting at the Villas De Tesoso apartments in the 7900 block of Villa Cliff Drive at around 1:20 a.m.
Arriving officers found the victim, later identified as Ivan Garcia, lying in a breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide and are asking anyone who may have information to call them at 214.671.3676.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214.373.8477.