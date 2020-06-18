PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Prairie View A&M students and staff are painting a Black Lives Matter street mural on Sandra Bland Parkway.
The stretch of road was renamed after Bland, whose death fueled national outrage about police brutality.
Sandra Bland (source: CBS Chicago/Facebook)
Mayor David Allen teamed up with the University’s School of Architecture to design a template for the permanent mural.
“Students and alumni, leaving and coming into campus can read it and know that, in Prairie View, we’re doing our part to spread the message,” said Allen. “It solidifies the fact that we’re sick and tired of being sick and tired; we’re not going to go through the racial profiling unaddressed; we’re not going to go through some of what they did to people like George Floyd, Sandra Bland, and countless more, any more.”
Staff and students from PVAMU’s Fabrication Center created templates and renderings for the mural, which will be 12-feet wide and 19-feet tall, with three-feet of spacing in between.