DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks will be hosting virtual basketball, dance and esports camps this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Organizers said boys and girls between 7 and 18 years old can participate in the Mavs Academy summer camps through virtual sessions. The costs vary from free to $75.
The basketball camp will teach participants fundamentals and sportsmanship of the game, according to organizers. A basketball specialty option will teach advanced methods.
Dance camps will help dancers improve their techniques while participants in the esports camps will learn about livestreaming and competitive gaming.
Those interested can register at the Mavs Academy website. The website will also have information on the technology and equipment required for the camps.