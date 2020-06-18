GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been two months since Victor Prieto was diagnosed with COVID-19 and told he wouldn’t survive it.

It started with a fever, but when his oxygen levels began to fall on April 13, things took a turn for the worst.

Victor spent 18 days at Harris Methodist, 31 days at Baylor and 14 days in rehabilitation. Victor’s sister, Sarai Sanchez, told CBS 11 News it was very emotional for the family.

“It was a roller coaster, because sometimes they were telling us, he’s good, he’s doing well. But then all of a sudden, it would go down,” Sanchez said.

The entire family began to prepare for the worst. The staff at his hospital told the family they had done everything they could do for him. At home, his daughter struggled to see her life without him.

“My birthday is coming soon and I am turning 15. And you know I always pictured him with me…on my day,” said Milenka Prieto.

But despite the odds, he made a full recovery and began to take time away from the ventilators. It was a revelation that doctors and nurses couldn’t understand.

Looking back, he doesn’t know how it happened and doesn’t recall much of his time in the hospital.

“I remember only the voices of the nurses and doctors,” Victor Prieto said.

He had to relearn how to walk and even breathe on his own. It was a medical miracle the family believes happened only through the power of prayer.

“People were texting me ‘Hey I’m praying for you, I’m from Germany,’ ‘I’m from Peru,’ I said wow!” Victor said.

The family spent weeks praying together each night over Zoom. They held vigils and read verses to one another.

Prieto said he was just thankful that God decided to give him a second chance. Today was his first day home since spending almost 50 days in the hospital. Now, they want to share just one message.

“We don’t know when your family is going to be touched by this virus. Our message as a family is just to get reunited with your family. Get together. And do not lose focus that God can do miracles.”