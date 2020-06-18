Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS.COM) – The current emphasis on retrofitting workplaces to enable social distancing and including safety measures like plexiglass sneeze guards to protect workers has done little to quell employees’ anxiety over returning to the office amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Half of American professionals are reluctant to go back to the office, citing health concerns, even as state and local governments begin to lift lockdown orders, giving more workers the green light to return to their workplaces, according to a new survey from Korn Ferry, a consulting firm. The Korn Ferry survey took place in early June and includes responses from 1,044 professionals.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊