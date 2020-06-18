Comments
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who they say stalked a group of teenage girls before exposing himself to them at a Southlake HomeGoods store.
Stephen Luna was charged with Indecent Exposure.
On Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the store after witnesses saw Luna in the store allegedly acting inappropriately. He wasn’t carrying a basket or pushing a shopping cart either. Witnesses said his sole focus was the teenagers. When he ended up on an aisle with the girls and several adult women, he allegedly exposed himself.
The women told police they yelled at Luna and he took off out the front doors.