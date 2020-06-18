FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department released new details Thursday about the officer who was critically injured after being struck by a driver of a stolen vehicle on Saturday.

Police said Officer Matthew Brazeal was preparing to deploy stop sticks on the outside shoulder of 3000 West Loop 820 in an attempt to stop the suspect.

Upon approaching Officer Brazeal, the suspect quickly swerved from the roadway toward him.

Police said Officer Brazeal attempted to jump out of the way, “but it was too late and he was struck with such force that the equipment from his gun belt was ripped from his body and scattered throughout the ditch along with freeway as he was caught beneath the vehicle.”

The suspect continued dragging Officer Brazeal beneath the vehicle until he was dislodged as the suspect continued speeding along the service road.

Officers then rushed to Brazeal’s aid.

It was apparent that his injuries were life-threatening and CareFlight flew Officer Brazeal to JPS Hospital where he underwent extensive surgery and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of Thursday, Officer Brazeal, a three-year veteran of the FWPD, is in stable condition’ however, he is fighting very hard to recover and he has a long road ahead of him, Fort Worth Police said.

“Without the immediate assistance of his fellow officers, MedStar, CareFlight, and JPS Hospital, Officer Brazeal would almost certainly not be with us today,” the department said in a news release. “His family, community, medical staff, FW Police Officers’ Association and our department have been incredibly supportive. We pray for Officer Brazeal’s speedy recovery.”

Donations can be made to Assist the Officer Fort Worth in Officer Brazeal’s name here.

The suspect, Ronnie Jackson, Jr., was charged with attempted criminal capital murder, evading arrest and auto theft.