FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Executives with Chipotle say their stores across the country have stayed busy during the pandemic months feeding people, and now they are looking to hire for many jobs.
Marissa Andrada, the Chief People Officer said, “We are looking to hire 300 crew members as well about 25 hourly, salaried multi-unit leaders,” in DFW alone.
She says the salaries are competitive and come with many benefits. One of those benefits is paid tuition for those looking to obtain a college degree.
The jobs are both part-time and full-time and they are all permanent positions not temp jobs.
Andrada added, “The one piece of advice is definitely visit the restaurant. Know that this is an environment you want to be part of and really demonstrate your passion.”
