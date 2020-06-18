WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Confederate statue in Parker County may be the next to be removed.

The statue honoring Confederate veterans has been in front of the of the county courthouse in Weatherford for nearly a century.

But Thursday night, Parker County Judge Pat Deen told CBS 11 the United Daughters of the Confederacy are expected to send a letter requesting the statue be taken down and returned to them for safekeeping.

Last week, CBS 11 reported on competing petitions to regarding the future of the statue.

A group defending the statue gathered around it Thursday afternoon.

A group that wants it removed told CBS 11 it has cancelled a gathering for Friday because of threats of violence.

Judge Deen said he believes the United Daughters of the Confederacy are the rightful owners of the monument and commissioners will consider their request to have it back at a meeting next Monday.

Judge Deen said the statue had been vandalized at least once in the past two weeks.

He said county staff researched historical documents from 1915 through 1940, and could not find anything to indicate ownership of the statue was ever transferred to the county, although it’s displayed on county property.

“I think it does solve a lot of issues,” Deen said Thursday night.

He said county commissioners would be considering the request at a meeting Monday.

The statue was already expected to be on commissioner’s agenda, after requests from two commissioners to have it added.