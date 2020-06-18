DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ Perot Museum of Nature and Science announced Thursday it will reopen its doors Thursday, July 9 with new public-health protocols and ticketing procedures in place.

To manage capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are encouraged to purchase timed-entry tickets in advance.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, July 1.

In accordance with state and local regulations, some areas of the museum will be temporarily closed, including the Moody Family Children’s Museum along with a number of interactive activities.

“We are excited to reopen the Perot Museum but want guests to understand their experience may be somewhat modified, due to the state guidelines,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer. “While a few areas and exhibits aren’t currently available, rest assured there are five floors overflowing with a variety of opportunities for discovery, including the Origins exhibition at no additional cost.”

The following procedures may evolve as state and local entities lift or reinstate occupancy and other guidelines:

· TICKETING The Museum will use timed entry for guests to accommodate the state-mandated requirements regarding occupancy. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase advance online tickets, which will guarantee their entry time and allow them easy access using the self-scanning entrance. Guests must arrive within an hour of their designated times. Only groups of 10 or less will be allowed to purchase tickets.

· CONTACTLESS ENTRY The Museum has established contactless ticket/phone scanners along with specific pathways for entering and exiting the building and the lobby. Physically abled guests will be directed to take escalators and stairs, since state guidelines limit the number of guests (including those with strollers) on elevators.

HEALTH REQUIREMENTS Guests should not visit the Museum if sick. Guests ages 3 and older will be required to wear masks or some form of covering over their nose and mouth. Social distancing of at least 6 feet (or the average length of one velociraptor!) will be reinforced through abundant signage and staff encouragement (does not apply to families or groups that come together).

Regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer is recommended. Restrooms have been modified with hands-free door devices and plentiful paper towels. (Hand dryers will be disabled.)

· SAFETY MEASURES Hand-sanitizing stations have tripled and will be easily accessible at key points in the Museum. Digital and onsite signage will replace printed brochures. Highly visible, professional cleaning teams will use medical-grade Clorox 360 materials to disinfect exhibit halls, main spaces and restrooms throughout the day.

· EMPLOYEE/VOLUNTEER/VENDOR SAFETY All employees, volunteers and vendors will be required to wear face masks and have daily temperature checks upon entering the building. Prior to reopening, staff and volunteers will undergo extensive training regarding safety, public health and operational measures.