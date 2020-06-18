DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a new flag flying at the Dallas City Hall plaza right now in celebration of Pride month.

Dozens of people came out to the unveiling Thursday morning to commemorate the occasion. The rainbow flag now hangs proudly outside City Hall with the City of Dallas seal.

For the rest of this month, the flag will fly in place of the regular City of Dallas flag.

The Dallas City Council called a special session Wednesday morning to pass a resolution to do so, in order to mark Pride month.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano says there was a smaller version of the flag flying inside City Hall, but the council thought this would be a better way to show the LGBTQ community that the city supports them.

He hopes it sends a strong message.

“That we’re a welcoming city, that we welcome everyone,” Medrano said. “We’re one Dallas and that’s something we’re trying to push, that everybody is welcome in the City of Dallas and we love everybody here.”

At the ceremonial raising of the flag, Medrano read a proclamation from the mayor. It said the city will not tolerate bigotry and that residents should feel safe and free from discrimination in Dallas.

The special flag will now fly at City Hall every June in celebration of Pride Month. City Leaders hope it helps teach acceptance to future generations.

The flag was paid for by private donors.