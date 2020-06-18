ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has reopened just in time for summer.

Officials say they are following Governor Greg Abbott’s reopening guidelines for amusement parks and will begin by opening both parks in ‘preview mode’ — operating at reduced attendance levels.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor reopened today and Six Flags Over Texas will reopen tomorrow.

During the 3 and 4-day preview phase, the parks will only be open to Members and Season Pass Holders. The parks will then gradually increase attendance levels and open to all guests throughout the month.

With the reopening comes new safety measures and hygiene protocols. Park management say the procedures will be adjusted on an as-needed basis to ensure compliance with state recommendations.

Safety Measures

· Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry;

· Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which prohibit park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;

· Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day.

· Masks will be available at the front gate for any guest without one; and

· Masks will not be required on waterslides, water attractions or in pools.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

· Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines;

· A limited number of complimentary lifejackets will be available upon request; however, families are encouraged to provide their own coast-guard approved lifejackets for children under 42 inches, or those who are not strong swimmers. All Hurricane Harbor lifejackets will be sanitized after every guest use;

· Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

· Guests will be allowed to ride on a tube with family/group members, but will not be allowed to share a tube with those not in their immediate party;

· Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions;

· Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play, and arcade games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements;

· Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks;

· Capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions, including the Wave Pool and Lazy River, will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements; and

· Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

· Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

· Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day;

· Team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points, including the following:

o Public Seating

o Tabletops

o Counters

o Doors

o Trash cans

o Deck Chairs

o Life Jackets

o Tubes and Rafts

· Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall, sink, and shower area on a frequent basis;

· Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks; and

· All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

· Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

· Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

· Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and

· Beverages will be served by attendants; any drink bottle refills will be served in a paper cup each time guests refill.

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

· All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include the following items: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;

· Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;

· Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

· Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and

· Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

· Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

· Safety messaging and reminders will be displayed on Six Flags’ website, and in newsletters;

· Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and

· Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park.

Park Reservations System to Manage Attendance

Six Flags will establish attendance caps that will be well below the park’s theoretical capacity in order to allow for proper social distancing.

Guests can begin making reservations today and will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit.

