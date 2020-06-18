AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he’s disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision to reject Trump administration’s attempt to end the DACA program.
“We are disappointed with today’s SCOTUS decision, but it does not resolve the underlying issue that President Obama’s original executive order exceeded his constitutional authority. We look forward to continuing litigating that issue in our case now pending in the Southern District of Texas,” said Paxton.
The historic ruling is a big win for so-called “dreamers” who came into the country as undocumented immigrants when they were children. The program grants them permission to live and work lawfully.
Now they can continue living and working without fear of deportation, many back to a country that is foreign to them after growing up in America.
President Barack Obama announced the program in 2012.