NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – The Texas Workforce Commission is reinstating its requirement that residents prove they are searching for work in order to continue receiving unemployment benefits.

Many are depending on the money they receive from the state to live, but starting July 6 Texans will have to meet the work-search requirements to keep getting paid.

“It doesn’t have to be something where your going face-to-face with someone,” explained TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez. “If you’re worried or nervous about that you can do these things, a lot of these things, from your home.”

More than 2.3 million unemployment claims have been filed in Texas since mid-March.

Meeting the search requirements could mean doing anything including applying for a job, interviewing, or visiting an employer who has work available that you may be qualified for.

“Another option might be connecting with a local Workforce Solutions office and attending a virtual job fair,” Gamez said. It could also be as simple as searching on WorkinTexas.com.

Job seekers will have to prove they’ve done at least three searches each week.

Those getting unemployment benefits are encouraged to keep a log that includes —

the job search activities done

dates

names and titles of contacts

phone numbers

addresses

application outcome information

Furloughed workers won’t have to search for work, if and only if, they have a firm date on when they are returning to work.

Self-employed workers will have to prove they took at least three steps to reopen their businesses.

Officials say work search efforts don’t need to be sent in unless it is requested by the TWC.