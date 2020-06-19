TEMPLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two workers at the Buc-ee’s in Temple have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Buc-ee’s said in a statement that procedures in place identified the employees were exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and they were sent home.

After reviewing video from more than 120 in-store cameras, they identified any workers that were in close contact with the two who tested positive. They were then told to self-quarantine.

In addition, a Buc-ee’s spokesperson said no merchandise was contaminated. Also, the health department was notified.

The store continues to follow rigorous health and safety guidelines and sanitation procedures. They’re listed below.

• Monitoring all employees for any symptoms of COVID-19

• Checking the body temperature of all employees at all facilities upon arrival to work

• Requiring any employee displaying fever, coughing or shortness of breath to leave work and not return until all CDC guidelines for returning to work are satisfied

• Installing transparent shields at all locations where staff and customers interact

• Providing social distancing guidance through floor stickers

• Increasing the frequency of surface cleaning and using disinfectant cleaner on all touchable surfaces

• Ensuring that employees work positions are set to prevent contact within 6 feet of any person

• Increasing availability of hand sanitizer to employees at all workstations

• Mandating that all employees wash their hands with soap and water at least every hour

• Posting signs requesting that all customers wash their hands in our restrooms prior to shopping in the store

• Requiring employees to wear face coverings

• Frequent cleaning and sanitization of stores with FDA approved cleaning materials during each shift

In April, another couple of workers at the Ennis location tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both workers traveled to Ennis from other locations on or about March 27 – 30, according to a release.

A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s at the time said they sanitized the entire store and reviewed surveillance video to see who may have been exposed. They also sent anyone seen on the video who was potentially exposed home for 14 days of quarantine.

The store also discarded all fresh food and closed the deli.

Buc-ee’s is considered an essential business and will remain open.

