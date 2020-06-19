DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Grocery chain Central Market will be requiring face coverings for all customers starting on Monday, June 22 at all its locations.
The announcement comes as counties such as Bexar and Dallas this week issued ordinances that require face coverings inside businesses.
Although Central Market has stores in counties that do not have this ordinance in place, the grocery chain decided to make the requirement affect all its locations.
The business said face coverings will be required for customers, partners and vendors at its nine locations in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Dallas, Plano and Southlake.
“With the approval of Governor Abbott, many local government in Texas have issued ordinances that require businesses to adopt Health and Safety plans that require customers to wear masks. Central Market will follow all local ordinances,” the grocery chain said on Facebook.
In a reply to a comment on its Facebook post, Central Market said there could be exceptions for children or people with health-related issues.