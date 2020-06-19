FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cook Children’s Hospital has put out of set of their own recommendations even as schools in North Texas consider their back to school plans.

“We’re concerned about the whole kid, not just their school education,” said Dr. Marc Mazade.

He collaborated with more than 50 of Cook’s physicians to create a guide to safely going back to school. It tackles everything from teaching kids about transmission, to best practices for extracurricular activities.

Among the recommendations:

– Children and staff should wear face coverings when possible

– Facilities should be cleaned and sanitized daily

– Lunch should be served in home room or outside

– Hold off on choir practice because high transmission rates have been documented between groups of singers

While Fort Worth and Garland ISDs have said they will allow parents the choice of in-person or virtual classes, several districts including Dallas, Irving and Arlington, are waiting for the Texas Education Agency to put out its guidelines next Tuesday.

“The goal is to establish the safest possible setting for students as well as teachers in school, but also building in flexibility,” said Governor Greg Abbott.