DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ Martin Luther King Center held a drive thru Juneteenth celebration Friday to give back to members of the community in need.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, specifically when on June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger led thousands of federal troops to Galveston to announce the Civil War ended and slaves were free.
Volunteers distributed non-perishables, toys, hygiene and cleaning products.
A member of the MLK community center board, Elaine Sacks, said the center wants to do what it can to remind the community of the day’s rich history.
“We don’t want people to forget what we are celebrating. We celebrate Juneteenth in honor of freedom! The actual freedom!”
Volunteer Craig Anderson said, “We are celebrating Juneteenth today, first of all by obviously giving back to our community. There are a lot of people really struggling for things.”
An estimated 500 people attended the event.