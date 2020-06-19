Comments
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill Police arrested an Ellis County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday.
Deputy Charlie Littleton was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. for Terroristic Threat Family Violence, a Class A misdemeanor.
The charge is the result of an investigation that began last Friday, June 12, when officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Ragland Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
After his arrest, Littleton was booked into the DeSoto Jail where he is currently being held on a $2,500 bond.
The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has placed Deputy Littleton on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review and the Cedar Hill Police Department criminal investigation.