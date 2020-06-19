FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fans will be allowed to attend the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway in July, the raceway announced Friday.
The North Texas venue will opening for the July 19 race at a 50% capacity, according to TMS President Eddie Gossage.
Because of the limited seating due to social distancing, Gossage said fans who purchased tickets for the original race date in March will need to be relocated, and they’ll also need to have their printed tickets changed to mobile ones. Gossage said printed tickets will not be valid on race day.
Great news! You, your mom, your brother, and your friends can be in the stands for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on July 19.
Check this link for every bit of info you’ll need!https://t.co/0RlMobVxFt pic.twitter.com/YUgUeR5y1O
— Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) June 19, 2020
TMS recently hosted the Genesys 300 Indycar race nearly two weeks ago, which was the first professional sporting event in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began. There were no fans in the stands for this race.
With fans being able to attend the July 19 race, TMS will be implementing social distancing and health guidelines to protect fans and staff.
Raceway staff will be required to wear face masks, while fans are “strongly” encouraged to do so. Concessions can only be purchased with credit cards, and no coolers will be allowed through the gates.
A full list of guidelines and information for ticket holders for this race can be found here.