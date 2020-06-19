FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said she has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after announcing she was back in isolation after coming in contact with someone who had tested positive.
She said on Twitter Friday evening she would remain in isolation “out of an abundance of caution.”
“I am pleased to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. While I am relieved, I will continue my self-isolation period out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of health experts. It is critical we all take personal responsibility by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene. Y’all stay safe & Y’all stay healthy. — Mayor Betsy Price ”
Mayor Price had to self-quarantine and get tested in April after being notified through tracing she had close contact with someone who tested positive.