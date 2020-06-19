Comments
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after someone drove a vehicle overnight into the front of Z’s Café, smashing the windows and causing thousands in damage.
“It really hits you in your gut to have to come into something like this,” said the restaurant’s owner during a Facebook Live. “You work hard to create your own business and to have something like this happen… is unbelievable. I am at a loss for words.”
Police said the suspect backed out after breaking the windows and fled.
“They rammed the building with their car. Nothing was taken, but as you can see… it’s deliberate… why would somebody do this?” the owner asked.
She said out of all the other businesses in the retail center, hers was the only one targeted.
In a release, Rockwall police said, “Z’s Café is a local black-owned business and we are sensitive to the timing of the incident although we cannot identify a motive for this offense at this point.”
Anyone with information or video footage, which may have been captured from an adjacent business or residence, should contact Detective John Tinsley or Sergeant Dennis Ray with the Rockwall Police Department.