KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller High School’s Kelly Low is set to graduate and attend the University of Texas at Dallas, where she’ll major in computer science.
It’s an amazing accomplishment considering she’s a first generation U.S. citizen. Her parents are from Laos and Malaysia.
That’s just the iceberg when it comes to her accomplishments.
Kelly has been a part of the First Tee Program of Fort Worth for the last five years.
Most recently, she became part of the inaugural First Tee College Scholarship Program — one of seven high school seniors who received a scholarship with the presentation made by former President George W. Bush on the Golf Channel.
Kelly says the confidence she’s gained along the way is night and day. In her words, “The sky is not the limit…. maybe it’s space. I just wanna be the best I can be.”