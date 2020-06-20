Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a man in the head in Dallas, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting on Monday, June 15 at around 2:15 p.m. after a witness called 911 about seeing the suspect with a gun and the victim on the ground in the 1200 block of Holcomb Road.
Arriving officers found the victim, later identified as 48-year-old William Kelly Duncan, with a gunshot wound to his head.
Police said Duncan was taken to the hospital but died on Friday, June 19.
The suspect, 19-year-old Gavin McFarland, was arrested on the day of the shooting and was charged with murder after the victim died. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.