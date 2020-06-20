CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A student-athlete at Cedar Hill ISD has tested positive for COVID-19 as voluntary summer workouts continue, officials said Saturday.
Officials did not specify what sport the athlete plays but said he did not show symptoms and didn’t contract it on campus or at practice.
According to officials, athletes and coaches have been separated into small groups, or “pods,” during voluntary summer workouts in order to minimize large groups during the pandemic.
A coach and 15 athletes who were in that infected student’s group will now have to self-quarantine for 14 days, officials said.
“The CHISD Athletic Staff has done a very good job of addressing this situation quickly and effectively,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Gerald Hudson said. “We are grateful for their efforts to create a healthy environment for our scholar-athletes and staff.”
Officials said the voluntary workouts will be able to resume for the other coaches and athletes. Guidelines such as daily temperature checks and disinfecting areas used for practices remain in place.