DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with two more deaths.
The total count in the county is now at 16,437 cases and 313 deaths. The two deaths on Saturday were a man in his 60s who died at his long-term care facility in Dallas and a Dallas man in his 60s who was hospitalized and did not have underlying health conditions.
Officials said over 80% of hospitalized patients who reported employment have been “critical infrastructure workers,” such as those in health care, transportation and first responders.
Saturday was also the first day that face masks were required inside businesses throughout the county.
“Today we say many stores putting up signs asking customers to wear a mask, and we’ve seen a big improvement on compliance since the Court passed an order requiring masks yesterday,” Judge Clay Jenkins said.