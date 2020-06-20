DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight outside a restaurant in Dallas late Friday evening, police said.
Police said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. after a fight broke out between two women in the parking lot of the Tepatitlan restaurant.
During the fight, a man hit one of the women and the shooting victim tried to intervene, police said.
Police said the victim was then shot by another man wearing a Texas Rangers jersey. The victim tried to run away but eventually collapsed in the 500 block of Hollywood Avenue.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead where he collapsed by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
Police released surveillance images of people who were involved in the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 214.671.3624 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.