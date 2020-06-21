DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas bars had their alcohol permits suspended by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) on Sunday after undercover inspections on COVID-19 protocols.

The TABC said it found evidence during these inspections to suspend the alcohol permits of the New PR’s in Fort Worth and Harris’ House of Heroes in Dallas for 30 days. On Friday, Marty’s Live in Dallas had its permit suspended.

Known as “Operation Safe Open,” the TABC said it has been inspecting bars throughout the state to make sure those businesses are following reopening guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Those protocols include a 50% limited capacity for bars and social distancing between customers.

After three nights of these inspections, 12 bars in total had their alcohol permits suspended, the TABC said. The full list can be read here.

The TABC did not go into detail about exactly how these businesses weren’t following protocols.

An attorney representing Harris’ House of Heroes said he and his client are “shocked and in disbelief” over the suspension. The attorney claims the Dallas bar may have gone over the capacity limit on Saturday, June 20 after customers went indoors from its outside patio due to rain.

The attorney said the bar “has taken every step to ensure that the Governor’s Order for restaurants, bars and businesses is being complied with.”

Bars and restaurants will continue to be monitored for following health and safety guidelines during the pandemic, according to the TABC.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”