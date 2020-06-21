DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas and Tarrant counties each reported over 400 news cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as increased numbers are being seen on a daily basis.
The Tarrant County Public Health’s website shows 444 new cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 8,955. Its death count remains at 208 as no new deaths were reported.
This marks the county’s second-highest daily count during the pandemic. However, 485 cases were reported on Sunday, May 10 due largely to an outbreak at a federal prison.
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he believes increased testing capacity and relaxed gathering rules have been part of the spike in new cases.
Dallas County on Sunday reported 408 new COVID-19 cases, along with the death of a Dallas woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
The total case count in Dallas County is now at 16,845, which is the second-highest in the state behind Harris County.
“Today’s numbers are once again over 400 and are strong evidence as to why we need to all make good personal responsibility decisions,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.
On Friday, the Dallas County Commissioners Court voted to require face masks inside all businesses throughout the county.