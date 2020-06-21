HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers with the Lancaster Police Department personally delivered a portrait of George Floyd to Houston on Sunday.
KTRK reports the officers drove about 200 miles to deliver and help unveil a portrait of the man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, which sparked massive protests throughout the world calling for reform and racial equality.
Floyd’s funeral was held in Houston on June 9, a day after thousands attended a public visitation of his casket.
The portrait was unveiled Sunday by Lancaster officers and Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee at God’s Grace Community Church.
“This is a teaching tool. This is an effort to bring unity. This is an effort to show that lives matter and Black lives matter,” Lee said.
The artist of the painting is giving it to Floyd’s family in Houston.