DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after police said he was shot while sitting in a vehicle at a car wash in Dallas Saturday evening.
Police said the shooting happened at a car wash near Justin Street and Davis Street.
A witness, who claimed to be a friend of the victim, told police the victim was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect went up to the vehicle, shot the victim through the driver’s side window and then ran away.
According to police, the witness then drove the victim to a hospital at around 8:10 p.m. However, the victim, who has not yet been identified, was later pronounced dead.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and do not have any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3633 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.