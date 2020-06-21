KILLEEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Skeletal remains found in Texas have been identified as those of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales, the U.S. Army said Sunday.

The body of Morales, 24, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, was found Friday in a field in Killeen, Texas, after officials at nearby Fort Hood received a tip, according to Killeen police.

Foul play is suspected while an autopsy is to determine the cause and manner of death, according to a release from Army CID public affairs chief Chris Grey.

“The First Team is saddened by the news of the passing of PV2 Gregory Morales. His life was taken too soon, and we appreciate his service to our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander, 1st Cavalry Division.

Morales, who was also known as Gregory Wedel, was last seen in August driving his personal vehicle outside of Fort Hood. He was to be discharged within days after his disappearance, the Army said.

Morales joined the Army in June 2015 as a motor transport operator and had been assigned to the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood since November 2016, according to the Army.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any credible information about Morales’ death.

There is no indication Morales’ death is connected to the disappearance in April of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen from Fort Hood, who remains missing.

Last week, the reward for information on Guillen jumped to $55,000, along with support from celebrities.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)