FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Out of 4,444 inmates in the Tarrant County Jail’s three facilities, 19 have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday.

Seven jail team members also tested positive.

Prior to last week’s testing, experts warned that in the type of environment being tested, they could expect about 3.5% of the tests to come back positive. But, according to Lt. Jennifer Gabbert with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, only .6% (less than 1%) tested positive among inmates and jail staff.

“Though we hate that anyone has this illness, we are glad it is so few. All of those individuals have been quarantined and are being cared for and precautions to prevent further spread continue,” said Gabbert. “We know these numbers are a direct result of the cleanliness of our facilities and the COVID protocols put in place soon after the pandemic began.”