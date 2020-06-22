DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Confederate War Memorial in Dallas’ Pioneer Park Cemetery began being removed Monday afternoon.
The Dallas City Council voted in February of 2019 to take it down.
Last week, the city got permission to remove it after an appeals court dissolved an order that had barred the city from taking it down.
The city asked the Texas Supreme Court to overturn that order from October 10, 2019 as it was concerned about planned protests centered around the monument.
Various Confederate monuments around the nation have been vandalized and even taken down by protesters.
Dallas officials warned the same could happen in the city.
Erected in 1896, it was the city’s oldest public monument, set between Dallas City Hall and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
The cost to remove the monument was said to be around $480,000 back when the decision was made.
Dallas removed its Robert E. Lee statue in September 2017 after it stood in what was then Robert E. Lee Park for 81 years.