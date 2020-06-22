DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for the person who shot at them after they broke up an illegal street race Monday morning.
It happened near the intersection of South Lamar and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Officers approached a group of 40 cars that were speeding and driving erratically. They activated their emergency equipment — lights, sirens, etc. — and the cars quickly dispersed.
As the officers were driving southbound on South Lamar, someone fired a single round, striking their marked squad car. The officers were not injured, and no suspects were located.
The Special Investigations Unit is asking for the public’s assistance and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Christine Ramirez at 214-671-3668 or via email: christine.ramirez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #109200-2020.